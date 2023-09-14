Come see this beautiful updated 3 Bed/2.5 Bath home in the desirable Willow Bend Neighborhood in Concord. The main floor boast LVP floors, a beautiful living room with wood burning fireplace, formal dining room and updated kitchen with sunlight that streams into the eat in kitchen area. On the second floor you will find 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 full baths. Outside you'll enjoy the large deck overlooking the spacious backyard with mature trees. Come make this house your home! No Smoking. No Section 8. Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Deposit starting at $1,795(pending strength of application) and $350/pet deposit. Tour home at your convenience without having to make an appointment. Register with Rently for the lockbox code. All applications must be submitted online on our website. Each adult applicant 18yrs and older living in the home will be required to pay a $50 non-refundable application fee.
3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $1,795
