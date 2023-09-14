Charming cottage style home in the heart of Downtown Cornelius! With just over 1,600 sq/ft this home has main level with hardwoods, Great Room with gas log fireplace, open Dining area, large Kitchen with granite and stainless appliances, Laundry with Washer/Dryer, and 2 Bedrooms with a Full Bathroom. The upper level has the private Owner's Suite that has brand new carpet installed June 2023, a large walk-in closet, deluxe Bathroom with dual sink vanity, separate tiled shower and a garden tub. Kick back and relax on the Front Covered Porch or the rear Screened Porch that has access to the backyard. LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION as you can walk or bike to grocery stores, restaurants, shops, schools, library, and the new Cain Center for the Arts! New HVAC system to be installed prior to a tenant moving in! Tenant is responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance. No Smoking and absolutely No Pets are allowed. This rental can be available one to two weeks from an approved application!