Welcome to this 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath haven, nestled in a lush, tree-lined landscape & cul-de-sac lot. The home radiates charm & comfort, boasting a lovingly white washed fireplace & a stylish new mantle in the living room. Modern vinyl plank flooring graces the bonus room, mudroom, & downstairs bth. The kitchen is a culinary delight, with a sleek Samsung ss range & pristine white basin sink. The 2nd bath is a masterpiece of exquisite tile, a sleek shower insert, fresh vanity, & contemporary lighting. The mudroom offers convenience with bench seating & chic lighting. The backyard is cleared, and awaiting your outdoor vision. On the main level, you'll find new banisters, enhanced lighting, & smart controls in the bonus room. Extra storage is cleverly built under the stairs for your convenience. This character-filled home blends modern comfort with timeless allure. Schedule a viewing today & discover your future home!