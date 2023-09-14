Updated home minutes from I77 and I40, downtown statesville, restaurants and shopping. Neutral painted interior, updated kitchen, and bathroom, granite counter tops, Vinyl Plank flooring. Large covered rocking chair front porch, Huge deck just off the kitchen and mud room. New Energy Efficient HVAC system installed recently. Pictures are prior to tenant move-in. All applicants 18 years and older must complete an application with a non-refundable application fee of $50. per applicant. Please upload a photo ID and two most recent pay stubs.
3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $1,450
Related to this story
Most Popular
Welcome Home! Gorgeous, Waterfront, Custom, Full Brick Home on the shores of Lake Norman in sought after, The Peninsula! Breathtaking views of…
BETTER THAN NEW! Experience the ultimate luxury in this stunning home designed for entertainment! The main floor features a guest suite, famil…
Fabulously appointed and recently updated Lake Norman home with panoramic views. Private, yet convenient to everything. Wall of windows and do…
Spacious home in fabulous community w views of Lake Norman! Full unfin walk out basement is rough plumbed. Stunning interior w many recent upg…
Charming ranch home with beautiful hardwood floors on the main and half basement. Home features upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops, fo…