Cute 3-bedroom 2-bath ranch home. Back patio and 1 car garage. Corner lot and convenient location. Hurry this one will go fast! Applicant to verify schools. If landlord accepts pet, they require tenant to professionally clean carpets upon move out. There is mandatory Resident Benefit Package (RBP) for $25/mo the RBP has many great benefits a few are credit bureau reporting to help build credit, Maintenance concierge and coverage for unintended tenant damage or lock outs, rewards program that you can earn cash gift cards, exclusive discounts and much more!