3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $366,900 Sep 18, 2023 Sep 18, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 1 of 2 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save View More Tags Wire Koto Kotohomes Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Newly listed homes for sale in the Mooresville area Browse through recently listed homes in the Mooresville real estate market and find your next home!