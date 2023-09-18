Welcome Home to this coveted gated neighborhood of Christenbury Hall. Gleaming hardwood floors grace the majority of the luminous main level, seamlessly connecting spaces such as the formal dining room adorned with elegance and the office featuring inviting French doors. The culinary haven, designed for gourmet chefs, boasts a generously proportioned island, stainless steel appliances, a gas cooktop, double wall ovens, and an artful backsplash. The open floorplan is further enhanced by the spacious owner's suite, complete w/ dual sinks, walk-in shower, and luxurious soaking tub. Laundry rooms conveniently situated on both levels. Spacious secondary bedrooms, accompanied by a substantial bonus room. The backyard is fully enclosed by a fence and features an expansive covered patio, ideal for entertaining. This location offers easy access to 85/485, Concord Mills, and a variety of dining and shopping options. Community amenities, including a pool, a clubhouse, and a playground.