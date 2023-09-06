HUGE PRICE REDUCTION! Full brick home with a grand 2 Story foyer including a turning staircase. Huge 2 story great room opens to a true chef's kitchen with custom cabinetry (see photo's) complete with gas cooktop, range, pot filler, wall oven & microwave/convection oven, warming drawer/slow cooker, wine cooler, reg. sink & island sink with disposals. Hardwoods on main, extensive millwork, columns, tray ceilings. Luxurious primary bedroom and laundry on upper level. Full basement with exercise room, game room, full bath and a craft room. Large deck with screened porch and hot tub. This home is set in a quiet cul-de-sac in Laurel Park and is a must see!