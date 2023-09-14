Fully Updated, 4 BR 2/5 Bath with beautiful curb appeal! Upgrades include Granite Countertops, High end vinyl plank Floors new paint, carpet, roof and Stainless Steel Appliances. Two Car Garage. Community has pool and play area. Very desirable area - will go fast! Notice the school district and location. Available early September. Granite tops in both upstairs bathrooms and new fixtures. Open Kitchen with lots of cabinets. Must see