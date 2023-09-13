Tucked away at the end of a friendly cul-de-sac, this gem of a home is the best of both worlds: super convenient to shopping and a quick zip to Charlotte and the airport, yet your own private oasis when you pull into the driveway. The backyard is your own mini resort with the pool and gazebo area, large back deck and huge very private backyard. The primary is on the main floor with two other bedrooms in a split floorplan. It features a large office and dining room at the front. From the front hall you walk into a large great room area off the kitchen that leads into the sun room. Upstairs is a large bonus room, the 4th bedroom and a full bath. The 3 car garage is a must and the front yard looks out for a nice Waterview. The home is vacant and priced to move. So if you are looking for a cozy yet spacious place to call home, that’s a stone's throw from city buzz but offers a daily escape? This is it. Don't wait too long—homes like this get snapped up fast!