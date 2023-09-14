Beautiful luxury vinyl floors welcome you into your sunlit living room and the eat-in kitchen. Upgrades include granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and modern light fixtures. Your primary bedroom features an en suite bathroom with a walk-in shower. To round out the interior, there is a second full bathroom, two additional bedrooms and the converted garage is a bonus room/ fourth bedroom. Enjoy the outdoors from your screened patio at the side of the house! Pets are conditional based on Pet Screening results and will require a Non-refundable pet fee and monthly pet rent. Each lease will be enrolled in our Resident Benefit Package for $39.00 per month. This package can include renter's insurance. Some pictures may be photoshopped to enhance them.
4 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $1,750
