This exquisite home offers luxurious and spacious living with a 2nd living quarters for multi-generational living or extra income! Over 5,700 square feet of living space, this property offers a grand entryway with an elegant foyer, a beautiful kitchen, 4 bedrooms,an office,a gym,and and tons of storage. Primary Bedroom is on the Main Floor and features fully remodeled bath in natural stone with oversized shower,separate dual sinks,and freestanding soaking tub. Second 1900 sq-ft living quarters in walkout basement has 9 and 10 foot ceilings, full granite kitchen,dining room, two huge bedrooms, full laundry room,senior-enabled bath, and two large additional rooms. Patio off the basement is covered (with fans) and features a bbq kitchen area as well as a fire pit area. The large backyard is fenced. House has 16kw Generac generator and large car-lovers garage with lift bay, 220v power, separate AC system, and epoxied floors! Too many features to list-see additional features in attachments.