Welcome home to this beautiful updated home. Floor to ceiling stone fireplace with beams gives this house a warm feeling as you walk in. Primary suite on main w heated bathroom floors. Ideally situated on the lot to enjoy the outside without being beat up by the sun. Partake in a meal or a favorite beverage while enjoying views of the water and nature from your screened in porch. ALL THE WATER LINES and HOSE BIBS HAVE BEEN REPLACED IN THE HOUSE AUG 2023. New custom kitchen (taken down to the studs), all the bathrooms renovated, wood floors refinished, new carpet, LVP in lower level, interior and exterior paint, lighting, and the list goes on. The lower level can easily be an in-laws suite w zero entry shower and heated bathroom floors. Approx 5 min walk to your deeded boat slip. Newer 9000lb boat lift to convey. TV wall mounts have been removed and are being patched and painted.