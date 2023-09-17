One of kind with amazing possibilities in Statesville! This could be Investor potential or the chance to restore an amazing farmhouse! Full 2 story home with massive front porch & kitchen, dining, 1 bedroom, living room & bathroom on main level. Three bedrooms and a den on the upper level. Enclosed back porch. With the Awesome 3.8 acres, property had fenced pasture once upon a time! Large barn with stables. Big trees, paved drive, room for gardening, etc. Convenient location right among city limits but has not yet been annexed into the city limits. Home is connected to city water & city sewer however water and electricity are turned off. Just a few minutes north of Troutman and a quick commute to Mooresville. Truly a one of a kind and gem in Statesville. Come check it out, and envision how you would restore this amazing property! SELLING AS/IS, WHERE/IS.