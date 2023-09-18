Spacious 4 Bedroom with 2 car garage. Large eat-in kitchen, Formal Living room and laundry room on main level. Screened porch and rear deck. Lower level has fireplace and sliding door to patio. Primary Bedroom upstairs with full bath, and 3 other bedrooms upstairs 2nd full bath. Wooded lot on a quiet street.
4 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $300,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Beautiful luxury vinyl floors welcome you into your sunlit living room and the eat-in kitchen. Upgrades include granite countertops, stainless…
Welcome Home! Gorgeous, Waterfront, Custom, Full Brick Home on the shores of Lake Norman in sought after, The Peninsula! Breathtaking views of…
Stately Statesville Historic District home has been completely renovated, has incredible curb appeal and gorgeous interiors! This home will ov…
Beautifully decorated fully furnished, home on Lake Norman in The Point area on Stonemarker Rd. 5 bedrooms/3 full baths, 2 half baths, 3 firep…
Fully Updated, 4 BR 2/5 Bath with beautiful curb appeal! Upgrades include Granite Countertops, High end vinyl plank Floors new paint, carpet, …