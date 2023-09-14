Corner lot single-family home spans 3090 square feet with 5 bedrooms & 3.5 bathrooms and a fence-in backyard. The main level greets you with a sophisticated dining room, ideal for formal meals and celebrations. The family room, accentuated by a cozy fireplace, provides the perfect ambiance for relaxation and family gatherings. It comes equipped with state-of-the-art stainless steel appliances, a shimmering tile backsplash, a high-performance gas cooktop, and a vast pantry. The kitchen's centerpiece, a large center island, ensures ample space for meal preparations and casual dining. The main level also features a luxurious Owner's Suite. Highlighted by a tray ceiling and a serene sitting area, it offers the perfect escape after a long day. The suite's deluxe bathroom, with its opulent fixtures, complements the dual closets, catering to both functionality and style. Venture upstairs to discover four generously-sized bedrooms, two pristine full baths, and a spacious bonus room.