Welcome to this beautifully updated and meticulously maintained residence that seamlessly blends modern amenities with classic charm. This inviting home offers a host of upgrades, including a renovated kitchen featuring quartz countertops, updated bathrooms with new flooring and vanities. A first-floor primary bedroom suite with a walk -in closet and an upstairs bonus room containing walk-in attic space. The outdoor space is a true oasis, featuring a delightful garden and a cozy firepit area, perfect for entertaining friends and family. Sit back and relax on your inviting front porch, offering stunning views of the wooded protected reserves. Close to shopping and restaurants.
5 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $455,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Beautiful luxury vinyl floors welcome you into your sunlit living room and the eat-in kitchen. Upgrades include granite countertops, stainless…
Stately Statesville Historic District home has been completely renovated, has incredible curb appeal and gorgeous interiors! This home will ov…
Welcome Home! Gorgeous, Waterfront, Custom, Full Brick Home on the shores of Lake Norman in sought after, The Peninsula! Breathtaking views of…
Beautifully decorated fully furnished, home on Lake Norman in The Point area on Stonemarker Rd. 5 bedrooms/3 full baths, 2 half baths, 3 firep…
Fully Updated, 4 BR 2/5 Bath with beautiful curb appeal! Upgrades include Granite Countertops, High end vinyl plank Floors new paint, carpet, …