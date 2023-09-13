Spectacular Lake Norman Estate with over 140' of shoreline boasting an amazing stucco/stone exterior and well equipped interior with stunning features throughout. Prepare meals in the gourmet kitchen that opens to an octagonal shaped keeping area with expansive lake views. Master suite on the main with separate study/office. The upper level boasts 3 spacious bedrooms each with its own full bath, an enormous bonus room and additional 4th bedroom/flex bonus room. The walkout basement includes this homes full second kitchen, game room, theater room, full bath and 5th bedroom with lake views. This fenced in backyard has it all!Sit around your fire pit or enjoy your newly renovated salt water pool with hot tub along with a paddle board launch area, outdoor TV and bar/beverage station. This home is equipped with the prestigious Savant home audio inside and out, so you can entertain with ease. Located in the desirable The Point community and close to club and neighborhood amenities.