Spacious home in fabulous community w views of Lake Norman! Full unfin walk out basement is rough plumbed. Stunning interior w many recent upgrades that is an entertainers dream. Large beautiful kitchen w new quartz counters, under cab dimmable lighting, huge island w custom shiplap trim, new farmhouse sink, & upgraded appliances including smart Samsung refrig. Lovely DR w custom Limewash paint. Whole interior recently painted. Beautiful engineered hardwoods on majority of main level & upgraded lighting throughout. Huge primary suite with three walk-in closets & gorgeous bath. Main level guest suite & three additional spacious BRs up. Loft/playroom upstairs & a huge laundry that is a must see. Smart thermostat. SimpliSafe security system. Lovely fenced yard w patio & recently added French drains & river rocks. Lakewalk amenities include pool, pickle ball, dog park, walking trails, lake access w swimming & kayak launch, & more! Water views from every room in back of home. Must see!