Beautifully decorated fully furnished, home on Lake Norman in The Point area on Stonemarker Rd. 5 bedrooms/3 full baths, 2 half baths, 3 fireplaces, large living area on covered dock with TV, large master suite on main floor, pool table room, full office, laundry room, family room off kitchen plus add'l downstairs family room with TV. Home has fabulous lake views and is surrounded by trees. Circular drive can fit 4 cars.