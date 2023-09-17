Seller Paid Discount Points! Have your agent call today! Spend summer evenings relaxing on the front porch under the grand red leaf maple. As you enter the home, you'll astound at the grandeur. The high ceilings and attention to detail are wonderful. Quality in craftsmanship is evident. Hardwood floors run throughout the home and original architectural details remain. It's truly a blank canvas in which to make your dream come true. The great room and the family room have high ceilings and hardwood floors. The family room has a wood burning fireplace, as well. The formal dining room is adjacent to the galley kitchen featuring plenty of storage and space. The primary suite is on the main floor and is adjacent to a charming den. The den has a wood burning fireplace and would make an excellent home office or study. The backyard is serene and shaded. The upstairs features spacious bedrooms and storage. Let this home be your beacon, waiting to shine brightly again. Schedule today!