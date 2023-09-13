Major Price Reduction on this brick home with 5 bed, 4.5 bath and 4500+ square feet including a full basement. Address is Stanley, however, it's located just outside Denver and only 10 miles to Huntersville & Cornelius. On just over an acre, and situated on the cul-de-sac. Home opens up to entry area with dining area on right and office to the left. Kitchen with a large island and breakfast area is open to the 2 story great room with gas fireplace. Access from kitchen to rear deck and 3 car garage. Wood floors throughout main floor. Upstairs is a huge primary bedroom with 2 large walk-in closets! Ensuite bathroom with separate vanities, walk-in shower and a jacuzzi tub. Additional 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and laundry room make up the upper level. In the finished walk-out basement is a family room, entertainment area, and the 5th bedroom along with a full bath. Cowans Ford Golf Club offers additional amenities with a separate membership. Info at cowansford.com. Come take a look!