This unique older home has been beautifully remodeled! There is a bedroom on the main level as well as another bedroom or office space. The kitchen and living room are very specious, great for entertainment. There are 3 additional bedrooms and a full bath upstairs. The unfished basement could be your dream movie theater or playroom! Sit outside in the sunroom and enjoy a book. This home is close to shopping and dining! Some of the new upgrades are: a new roof, fridge, stove, and gravel for the driveway. You won't want to miss this opportunity!