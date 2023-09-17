3 PROPERTIES PACKAGE. 2 Beautifully renovated homes & one 1.97 acre parcel prime for development. The total package is 3.51 acres. Property is in Commercial Zoning. Off Hwy 21 in development corridor, just North of Troutman & Barium Springs, South of Statesville. Perfect scenario for multi family living or building a new business. Homes are both on nice size lots with tons of privacy & woods all around. 140 Sir George Circle offers 3 bedrooms & 2 full bathrooms. Open floor plan, beautiful granite countertops, new kitchen cabinets, beautiful new flooring. (Ref. MLS #4065612) 142 Sir George Circle offers 2 bedrooms & 2 full bathrooms, gorgeous brick fireplace, open floor plan. Beautiful granite countertops, new kitchen cabinets, beautiful new flooring. (Ref. MLS #4065611). 1.97 acre parcel is perfect for building additional homes or starting your new business. (Ref. MLS #4065617)