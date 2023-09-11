Luxury abounds in this breathtaking Lake Norman waterfront home. Take in expansive water views from nearly every room of this 2018 built home, while you experience privacy & the pristine shoreline of Lake Norman. With over 5000 sqft, this home is well appointed w/ both beauty & function. Primary on main w/ deep soaking tub in adjoining/primary bath. No detail has been overlooked in the quality craftsmanship of this home.
5 Bedroom Home in Terrell - $1,700,000
