The Enclave at Falls Cove is one of D.R. Hortons newest upcoming communities in the Lake Norman area. This hidden gem is just minutes from Lake Norman State Park and its swimming beach, boat launch and lake access. Here, you will be able to choose from a variety of unique floor plans from two story to ranches and even master down options. The Enclave at Falls Cove will feature several resort-style amenities, including a 5-lap pool, playground and walking trails. At D.R. Horton, we realize that many things are important to our homebuyers in addition to location. Since 1978, our homes have been designed and built with a focus on quality and value, while including livable floor plans, energy efficient features, a home warranty - and the list goes on.
5 Bedroom Home in Troutman - $552,990
