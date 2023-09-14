This house was remodeled to 2 units. Second floor 3 bedroom 2 bathroom unit has Bright family room with vaulted ceiling. Carpets and ceiling fun in all bedrooms. Updated master bathroom with tile floor, granite counter and tile shower. Washer/dryer included. First floor 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom with refrigerator and Washer/dryer included. Walking distance to shops, restaurants, close to UNCC campus.
6 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $2,700
Related to this story
Most Popular
Welcome Home! Gorgeous, Waterfront, Custom, Full Brick Home on the shores of Lake Norman in sought after, The Peninsula! Breathtaking views of…
BETTER THAN NEW! Experience the ultimate luxury in this stunning home designed for entertainment! The main floor features a guest suite, famil…
Fabulously appointed and recently updated Lake Norman home with panoramic views. Private, yet convenient to everything. Wall of windows and do…
Spacious home in fabulous community w views of Lake Norman! Full unfin walk out basement is rough plumbed. Stunning interior w many recent upg…
Charming ranch home with beautiful hardwood floors on the main and half basement. Home features upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops, fo…