This luxurious estate-style home, lovingly renovated by renowned builder Ted Thompson, offers breathtaking views of Lake Norman and Peninsula Golf Course from almost every room. Anchored by nearly 800+ square feet of covered terraces above a saltwater pool surrounded by silver travertine and pool cabana and full outdoor bath. Pool cabane features an outdoor bar. A sandy beach, large private pier and dock with new Hydro Hoist boat lift offer easy access to Lake Norman’s main channel. The main floor primary suite offers a spa-like experience, featuring dual custom closets and a quartzite counter with built-in storage. The kitchen includes walnut butcher block island, Thermadore appliances, quartzite countertops opens to a large dining area and lounge with a custom built-in bar and beverage fridge. The second floor boasts 4 bedrooms and third floor features an additional guest suite. Luxury encapsulates every level.
6 Bedroom Home in Cornelius - $4,100,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Charming ranch home with beautiful hardwood floors on the main and half basement. Home features upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops, fo…
Welcome to the epitome of urban chic living in the heart of downtown Mooresville. This stunning loft-style apartment combines historical charm…
**Seller offering 9K with preferred lender Paul Glocker for interest rate buy down** Welcome HOME to your like new home in the conveniently lo…
Simple but quaint living close to Concord. 3 bedrooms/2 full bathrooms, living room, fully equipped kitchen, separate dining area, 1 car garag…