BETTER THAN NEW! Experience the ultimate luxury in this stunning home designed for entertainment! The main floor features a guest suite, family room w/ fireplace, designer kitchen with a large island and butler's pantry, and 2 offices with french doors. The entire home boasts newly upgraded lighting and bath fixtures for an elegant touch. Upstairs, you'll find the primary suite with a tiled shower, garden tub, and separate sink areas, as well as 3 additional bedrooms and a large bonus room. All bedrooms have walk-in closets and connect to a bath. The finished basement includes four rooms, media, bonus, family room, and a full bath. The media room and bonus room have been recently added. Building permits for these rooms, totaling 535 Square feet, were not obtained. A large dining area was added to the the deck for additional entertainment space and the backyard is fenced. There are smart home features for added convenience. Community amenities include a pool, cabana, and playground.