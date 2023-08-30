Introducing a stunning estate in the gated community of Maple Grove, just 25 minutes from Uptown Charlotte and minutes from Lake Norman. Situated on a rare 40± acre lot perfect for equestrian pursuits w/mature landscaping & sweeping lawns, this elegant home offers 5 beds/7.5 baths with potential for more. A barn w/attached caretakers quarters or gym is also located on the property. There's also possibility to purchase 1/6 interest in an approximately 70-acre protected property with a 7-acre lake. The backyard is an entertainer's paradise with a pool, spa, loggia, and cabana. Gourmet kitchen with Viking and Sub zero appliances. Community pool, basketball and pickleball, volleyball and clubhouse. Handmade tumbled brick exterior, slate roof, & heart-of-pine floors. Natural gas backup generator. Convenient access to Hwy 16 & 485. Maple Grove is a a gated community with 150 acres of greens, forests, & lakes. Privacy assured w/ a 3-acre minimum parcel size.