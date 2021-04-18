I don’t know my portal from a hole in the ground

And now, a mysterious hole.

This did not appear to be the handiwork of Gary. I fetched a flashlight from the house and explored the opening. I didn’t want to stick my arm in, having seen enough horror movies to know that when I did, something would grab me and pull me in.

“No! No! Don’t do it!” people in movie theaters would scream when people still went to movie theaters. “What an idiot. I knew that guy would be the first one to die.”

Still, I ventured in and found it to be about 4 feet deep, the inside slightly larger than the opening. I went to the shed that Gary lives under, told him I was borrowing a shovel, then poked around in the mystery hole. One side, I found was a brick wall.

About that time, my neighbor and pal pulled up to her house, tired from a long day of toting the mail. She got out of her car and began unloading groceries.

“Hey,” I yelled to her, “I think I’ve found an interdimensional portal or perhaps the gateway to hell right here in the yard.”

Believe it or not, this wasn’t the oddest opening to one of our conversations. She immediately came over to look.

We both peered in and I tapped the side.