If you don’t like ‘Gunsmoke,’ get out of Dodge

In the days before internet podcasts were all the rage, back before books on tape were available to those too lazy to read, back before AM talk radio stirred up dimwits for political purposes, there were writers and voice artists telling amazing stories to create a theater of the mind over the airwaves.

Young Scott (that would be me, referring to my smaller self in the third person) caught the very end of this art form, hunkering down in his bunk bed with a transistor radio, listing to “CBS Radio Mystery Theater” with E.G. Marshall introducing tales of the macabre.

Smitten by Old Time Radio (or OTR, as it’s called now) in the era of disco and drive-time rock, I found scratchy 33⅓ RPM album compilations at the public library.

After listening to a few episodes of the original “Gunsmoke,” which ran from 1952 to 1961, I realized the TV show I saw in reruns, even the succinct well-done, black-and-white episodes, did not hold a cathode-ray candle to the radio version.