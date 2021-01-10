Rearing kids on bacon and monster trucks

A: The childhood fear of Truckasaurus is a common one, much like being afraid of the dark or fearful that the washing machine will suck you into an alternative universe where the radio plays nothing but bro country. The best course of action is to help Junior Jr. overcome his fears through positive reinforcement, such as, "Get in the truck, and we'll ride down to the store for some bacon" or "Get in the truck, and I won't tell your daddy you burned down the outbuilding."

Q: A little girl named Rainbow, who lives down the road, told Junior Jr. that she was a vegetarian and that eating animals was wrong. Yesterday, I had to tell Junior Jr. that bacon grew on trees before he would eat breakfast. I am afraid Junior Jr. will not get the nutrition he needs to properly develop his mind and body without eight to 10 bacon, egg and cheese biscuits per week. What should I do?

A: Explain to Junior Jr. that we, as humans, are near the top of the food chain, right below Truckasaurus. That means we get to eat anything we like, as long as it tastes like bacon or we have a discount coupon.

Q: I think Junior Jr. is gifted. He can already count to 12 just by using his fingers. How can I help him develop his intellectual abilities?

A: I would suggest reading to him. Some of my favorites are Beetle Bailey in the newspaper, the best-selling biography “Truckasaurus — My Journey from Despair to King of the County Fairs” and the label on the bacon package. Also, try flash cards and repetitive math drills. If he shows no interest, tell him Truckasaurus eats dumb kids and vegetarians. It worked for Albert Einstein's parents, according to Truckasuarus’ book.

Scott Hollifield is editor of The McDowell News in Marion and a humor columnist. Email him at rhollifield@mcdowellnews.com.