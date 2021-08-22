Revisiting the bank parking lot incident

Having dealt with an earthquake, tornadoes, flash floods and a lengthy power outage that resulted in nearly all of the food in our refrigerator going to the groundhogs, I thought this would be a good week for a repeat. Enjoy this one from back in 2011.

I was certain I was to be dinged in the bank parking lot. There was little I could do to avoid it.

Screaming “No! No! No!” did not halt the woman in the blue car’s backward progress.

Maybe regress is more appropriate than backward progress, but this much is certain: She was coming at me with no sign of stopping, and I was stuck.

This begins, as do many stories about parking lot dings, daring robberies and million-dollar counterfeiting schemes, with a trip to the bank. Fair warning: This involves only one of those.

My cargo was the newspaper’s take in cash and checks for the day. I would say it was so voluminous it filled the back of my truck and stacked so high I paused at underpasses, fearful I would shear the top of the cash right off. Unfortunately, the take for the day sat on the seat beside me, stashed in a rectangular and dishearteningly thin bank bag.