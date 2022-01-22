Scott Hollifield: Get swabbed, not robbed

In another version of this con, you complete an online appointment form with personal, insurance, and medical information. In some cases, a small fee is paid. But, on the day of the appointment, the pharmacy has no record of your reservation. Again, the phony form was a way of phishing for personal information.

Right now you are probably wondering this: How can I, part of the faithful newspaper readership, know the difference between a real testing site and a fake testing site?

As a semi-trustworthy regional media figure, I am here to help in the following question-and-answer format:

Question: Hi, Scott. Thanks for taking my question. I was on my way to my brother-in-law’s the other day to borrow his belt sander when I passed by that old Jiffy Lube. You know, the one that nearly burned to the ground when that fellow brought in the truck with the Carolina Squat and set a bunch of oily rags on fire with his tailpipe.

There was a cardboard sign out front that said “Today Only: COVID Tests and Used VHS Tapes.”