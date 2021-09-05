Scott Hollifield: Go ahead and jump

Back to that kid in my yard.

I watched his bike-riding progress since early spring, when he first pushed the bike to the end of the street and coasted down the slight grade back to his home three houses down. He soon learned to peddle to the end of the street, get off the bike and turn it around then coast back home. Eventually, he didn’t have to get off the bike to turn it around.

Now, late summer, here he was lying in the crazy postal worker’s grass after a less-than-successful wall jump.

I opened the front door, stepped onto the porch and yelled his way.

“Hey!”

His eyes grew wide, perhaps anticipating a grumpy stay-off-the-lawn admonition.

“Son,” I said. “You can’t be doing that … not without getting a good run and go first. Get up there to the top of the yard, peddle as hard as you can and hit that drop-off full speed. Pull up on the handle bars a little when you catch air.”

And that’s what he did. It wasn’t a perfect landing, but I would give him a seven out of 10. No broken bones.

He looked back at me and smiled and I gave him a thumbs up before he reached the pavement and coasted on back home.

I think Evel would have been proud of us both.

Scott Hollifield is editor/GM of The McDowell News in Marion, NC and a humor columnist. Contact him at rhollifield@mcdowellnews.com.