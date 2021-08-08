Scott Hollifield: In a neighborhood wishin’ for demolition

But it was a nice thought for as long as the frosty beverage lasted.

As the project continued, more people showed up to watch, tailgating and pulling up lawn chairs. We all sat around and speculated on what kind of animals would scamper from the wreckage.

A city worker during a pre-demolition walk-through inspection was startled by a rat the size of a Chihuahua, according to one person on the scene. Another said a raccoon once lived there and entered and exited through a hole in a basement door but it probably moved away when feral cats took over and started renting to groundhogs. Groundhogs are notoriously bad neighbors.

As onlookers came and went over the next several days, the excavator operator continued to work his magic, knocking and crushing and sorting. The dump truck went away full and came back empty over and over and soon it was done.

We, the members of demolition coalition, said our goodbyes and promised to stay in touch.

The contractor seeded the empty lot with grass and put down straw. Something else will eventually be built there in our neighborhood on the mend.

Hopefully, John will come over and watch that, too. I want to talk to him about us going in together on a used excavator.

