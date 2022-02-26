Scott Hollifield: It’s the 40th anniversary of The Knoxville Miracle

Forty years ago, I saved a baby at The World’s Fair. Some dispute that claim, but it’s my story and I’m sticking to it.

In 1982, the city of Knoxville, Tenn., somehow convinced the entire planet that it was the ideal spot for the World’s Fair. Previous expos were held in Brussels, San Francisco, Milan, Osaka and Chicago. Now, this global hootenanny was coming to the birthplace of the Everly Brothers and home of the Tennessee Volunteers.

One-hundred-and-fifty miles away, my classmates and I boarded a chartered bus in the foothills of Western North Carolina, destination the bright lights of Knoxville and the grandeur of the Sunsphere, the hexagonal steel truss that towered over the festivities like a giant golf ball on a tee.

In the pre-internet Dark Ages, my notion of what to expect from a World’s Fair was mainly formed by previous experiences at county and state fairs, such as the time I saw a fellow hammer an ice pick up his nose as an enticement to pay 50 cents for the rest of the show inside a tent.

It was the second best 50 cents I ever spent.