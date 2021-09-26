Scott Hollifield: My pick for this year’s Toy Hall of Fame

“These 12 toys represent the wide scope of playthings — from one of the most universal playthings in the world like sand to a game-changing board game like Risk to the popular adult game of billiards,” said Christopher Bensch, vice president for collections, in one of the few press releases I’ve gotten in the last 18 months that didn’t mention COVID. “Whether old or new, for kids or adults, all 12 of these toy finalists greatly influenced the world of play.”

Maybe, but, as I said, I stand with sand.

We now go back to the days when I had not only a sand box, but a separate and distinct sand pile.

The sand box was behind the cozy — that’s another word for small — trailer where I lived as a toddler. I let my parents live there, too. The box was constructed of scrap lumber and the sand came from some nearby gravel plant.

I spent many hours chasing away cats and building roads with Tonka trucks (Hall of Fame inductee, 2001), racing Hot Wheels (2001) and Matchbox cars (2011) over the dunes and digging bunkers for little green Army men (2014) with a stick (2008).