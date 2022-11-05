Scott Hollifield: No news is good news from the FBI

While the FBI has received its share of criticism in certain political circles, I will say this: Agents did a fine job tracking down my $1.2 million.

This week, I received an email from Nicholas Dimos, an assistant director for the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

That’s what it said, though it was obviously not from Assistant Director Nicholas Dimos.

Of the hundreds of email scams I’ve received over the years, this was among the most pathetically transparent yet audaciously creative I’ve had the pleasure to read.

It begins by catching me up on international happenings.

“Series of meetings have been held over the past 4 months with the secretary general of the United Nations Organization.”

At some point, those overseeing these high-level summits determined I was owed $1.2 million. Sounds legit.

Assistant Director Dimos explained I deserved the money “due to past corrupt Governmental Officials who almost held the fund to themselves for their selfish reasons and some individuals who have taken advantage of your fund all in an attempt to swindle your fund which has led to so many losses from your end and unnecessary delay in the receipt of your fund.”

The assistant director certainly has a way with words.

In case I was skeptical, he assured me various international agencies “have successfully passed a mandate to the current president of United States Of America His Excellency President Joe Biden to boost the exercise of clearing all foreign debts…”

That’s pretty convincing. If United States of America His Excellency President Joe Biden is for it, I’m all in. I can use the money to pay off my student loans and fill up with gas.

With a little research I learned the FBI email scam is a common one. The bureau has issued warnings about them for decades.

“The schemes cover a range from threat and extortion e-mails, website monitoring containing malicious computer program attachments (malware), and online auction scams,” the FBI said in 2008 press release. “The social engineering technique of utilizing the FBI’s name is to intimidate and convince the recipient the e-mail is legitimate. The FBI does not send out e-mails soliciting personal information from citizens.”

My email contained no threats, just a promise that if I paid a $270 processing fee and contacted Agent Brian T. Gilhooly at his Gmail address I would get my cash. (I’m not sure when the FBI switched over to Gmail but I’m certain it’s more secure than their previous Hotmail accounts.)

Instead, I replied to the original email:

“Nic: It’s wonderful to hear from you. Congratulations on the assistant directorship. You deserve it. Whenever they said, ‘That Dimos kid will never amount to anything’ I always said, ‘You wait and see. The boy’s got moxie!’

First, I want you to tell the fellows down at the bureau how proud I am of them for finding my $1.2 million. And I’m glad to see you’ve got Gilhooly on the case. He’s a good man. Reminds me of a young J. Edgar, right down to the high heels.

Nic, in addition to picking up my $1.2 million, which I prefer in small bills, I want to offer my services to both you and United States Of America His Excellency President Joe Biden. I am willing to participate in an undercover operation to root out, as you so succinctly described them, those corrupt governmental officials who almost held the fund to themselves for their selfish reasons and some individuals who have taken advantage of my fund all in an attempt to swindle my fund which has led to so many losses from my end and unnecessary delay in the receipt of my fund.”

I have yet to hear back. The assistant director must be mulling it over with Gilhooly.