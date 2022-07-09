Scott Hollifield: Nudity and Stupidity in the News – Summer Edition 2022

It is July. Mosquitos are breeding in neglected bird baths, groundhogs are destroying the fruits and vegetables of my gardening labor and the grass is growing faster than I can mow it.

That means it’s time for Nudity and Stupidity in the News — a semi-regular feature putting a spotlight on things that should stay covered up — Summer 2022 edition.

Let’s get to the nudity.

“HEY BUDDY, GET OFF MY PETERBILT!” — On July 5, WFLA News Radio reported a naked man tied up traffic on I-75 in Sarasota, Florida. Callers told authorities that a gentleman in the nude was climbing on a semi-truck pulled over on the side of the highway.

Doug Jones, a communications specialist for the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, told Patch.com, which is not a website where one buys patches to cover one’s private parts while climbing on trucks to avoid situations just like this one, said the man was exhibiting “abnormal behavior.”

“…while we don’t know what may have precipitated this man’s actions, it’s apparent that he was exhibiting abnormal behavior,” Jones said. “This was a very dangerous situation for the man and the motorists traveling the interstate at that time. We’re thankful we were able to resolve the situation safely.”

I can already envision how this case will play out in court.

“Now, Mr. Jones, you previously stated my client was exhibiting so-called ‘abnormal behavior.’ Mr. Jones, do you hold an advanced degree in abnormal psychology?”

“No, sir, I do not.”

“Well, well, well. And do you see my client in the courtroom today?”

“Yes, sir, I do.”

“And is he naked?”

“Yes, sir, he is.”

“I contend it is absolutely normal for my client to be naked wherever he goes! Move to dismiss!”

CAREFUL WHERE YOU SWING THAT STICK, JOHN — Homeowners in a Cape Coral, Florida neighborhood have seen just about enough of a fellow named John, who often comes out of his home in the nude to enjoy bonfires, according to a story at winknews.com.

“I laughed of course because it wasn’t super crazy the first time,” a Cape Coral resident who is not easily shocked told the news outlet. “I just thought the guy was like drunk or something and forgot to put clothes on.”

But, the resident added, John has come out naked at least three additional times and likes to light bonfires. And it’s been going on for a while, according to police records.

In June 2018, officers found John nude with a knife in hand while chanting and dancing around a fire. The report says John dropped the knife and started swinging a large wooden stick at police before they used a Taser on him.

And that ended the weenie roast. But only temporarily, it seems.

NOT ALL NAKED NEWS IS BAD — According to a July 5 story on tcpalm.com, the fine folks at Treasure Coast Naturists, enthusiasts of a clothing-optional lifestyle, have set their annual skinny dip for July 10 in St. Lucie County, Florida. They hope to break last year’s record number of 431 people simultaneously skinny dipping there.

They still have a long way to go for the coveted largest skinny dip ever, which was achieved by 2,505 women in Ireland in June 2018, according to Guinness World Records.

Good luck, Treasure Coast Naturists. Just a word of advice: If a dude from Sarasota shows up clinging to the back of a Peterbilt along with a guy from Cape Coral with a box of matches, a knife and a stick, don’t let them in.

And that’s all the time I have for nudity today. I have to scratch my skeeter bites, chase a groundhog and mow the grass. Fully clothed.