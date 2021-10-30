Scott Hollifield: Nudity in the News, fall 2021 edition

The leaves are turning, a chill is in the air and the hellish groundhogs have rooted under my shed after devouring two-thirds of the garden’s summer bounty. That could only mean one thing: It’s time for the fall 2021 edition of Nudity in the News, a semi-regular feature putting a spotlight on things that should stay covered up.

DOWN, SET, WHAT THE …? — According to the website Law & Crime, a youth football team was practicing pass patterns and punt returns at a high school field in Jefferson County, Missouri, when a 27-year-old woman went way off sides, sans pads, pants and everything but a scarf draped around her neck.

The story said she stripped down, hopped a fence and “reportedly ran across the football field in full view of 29 eighth graders.”

If they had timed her at 4.4 in the 40-yard dash, she might be getting a call from Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer. Or maybe they could just discuss a tryout in person later at the bar.

Back in Missouri, officers arrived, found the streaker on the field and charged her with felony misconduct. She was released on a $10,000 bond, given her scarf back and now hopes to negotiate with organizers of the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show for a guest appearance, since she will not have a wardrobe to malfunction.