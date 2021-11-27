Scott Hollifield: Recalling the bear facts in a roadside tavern

The conversation above the tunes and crack of the pool balls was first about the preliminary Kentucky Derby races on the TV over the bar, but it did not take long before we got around to the bear. The bear was not in the tavern but the bear’s buddy was, and he wanted to talk about the bear. So we talked about the bear.

The bear guy said he lives “way back in the woods,” which makes sense. Most bear guys aren’t condo dwellers. Grizzly Adams didn’t hang out by the pool in one single episode of that show.

My new friend from way back in the woods and the bear did not initially get along. It tore down his humming bird feeders and caused general destruction. But the two eventually came to a mutual understanding, with the bear getting a few pounds of dog food in the morning and evening and for the most part leaving the hummingbird feeders be.

Now kids, don’t try this at home. Any wildlife expert worth his degree or badge will tell you this is a terrible idea. Bears treated this way become nuisance animals. It’s best to keep the garbage and scraps out of sight and hope the bear moves on. But that is not what this fellow did.