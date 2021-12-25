Scott Hollifield: Revisiting career day and the giant books

He seemed disappointed.

After I was asked by three students how many pages were in one of the giant books, I winged it.

“About 600.”

“Wow! There are 600 pages in that book!”

As much as I tried to steer the conversation toward journalists and what journalists do, it always came back to the giant books.

“How much do the books weigh?”

“Oh, they’re heavy. I had a hard time carrying them in.”

“Can I pick one up?”

“Yeah, go ahead.”

I imagined the conversation when he got home: “Momma, we had career day at school and there was a man who made giant books and he let me pick one up and it had a lot of dust on it and I ’bout sneezed my head off.”

All was well until later groups rotated through — groups that had first encountered a Marine recruiter and a state trooper before my giant books. Suddenly they weren’t as impressive.

“Hey, Mr. Newspaper man, I got to try on a bulletproof vest.”