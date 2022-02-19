Scott Hollifield: Revisiting the mass dog wedding scare of 2008

In New Delhi, according to the story, more than 500 pet owners signed on to have their dogs married in a mass ceremony at the Ansal Plaza business center. Organizers culled the list to 100, and then proceeded to hitch scores of Fifis to Fidos while the wedding band pounded out upbeat tunes and guests showered the couples with rose petals.

“We are here to find a perfect bride for our dog Jingo, a poodle who has been alone for a while now,” said one owner.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Marriage, traditionally, has been a sacred union between a man and a woman. Or, in some more enlightened locales, any various combination of the two. Or, among certain religious sects, an old man and 12 teenage girls. Or, in my neck of the woods, two consenting cousins.

Since the headline referred to the event as “unique,” I figured the mass dog wedding posed no threat to what one of my thrice-divorced acquaintances called “the sanctity of marriage” here in the good ol’ US of A.

Boy, was I wrong.