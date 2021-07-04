Scott Hollifield: Revisiting UFOs and the all-seeing Post Office

The hate-filled, error-packed, libelous four-page “editorial” is supposedly copyrighted and intended for use “in its entirety … If you wish to edit due to space, do your editing and then FAX us a copy (for) approval prior to publishing.”

Uh, yeah. I’ll get right on that.

So, if my mailbag is an indication, the UFO people have a firmer grip on reality than many. It seems more plausible that spaceships will land in my backyard than those who favor an alternative lifestyle will take up AK-47s and force me tango to Judy Garland records during the next civil war.

2021 update: Yep. There weren’t a lot of rainbow flags at the insurrection.

According to the aforementioned 1993 UFO report, strange cattle mutilations were reported in Georgia, where farm animals have long been — Stop reading! Stop reading! This is the all-seeing Post Office! We are censoring the rest of this column because it is just too stupid to continue. If you have a complaint, please speak directly into the listening device in the light bulb above you. Now, you are commanded to tango to Judy Garland records. That is all.

Scott Hollifield is editor/GM of The McDowell News in Marion and a humor columnist. Contact him at rhollifield@mcdowellnews.com.