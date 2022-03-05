Scott Hollifield: Wait, that’s how we got to Knoxville?

A correction is in order.

As a semi-respected small-town journalist with more than 30 years of reporting, editing, rationalizing and apologizing under his belt, I strive for accuracy whenever it is convenient.

Readers who haven’t suffered recent head trauma may recall last week’s column about a trip to the Knoxville World’s Fair 40 years ago when I allegedly saved a baby in a runaway stroller (or slowly rolling away stroller, depending on who tells the story).

The international incident known as “The Knoxville Miracle” solidified the good will and peace that we see in our world today.

If you did not read that column, go now, scrape that edition from the bottom of the birdcage or dig it out of recycling bin and catch up. The rest of us will wait here …

Now that we are all on the same page, I will address the controversy that ensued after publication of that column. It was not about whether I actually saved a baby or, more likely, frightened a family by suddenly grabbing their baby stroller, but how we actually got to Knoxville.