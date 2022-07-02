Scott Hollifield: When there is cyber-devilishness afoot

When it comes to falling for internet trickery, I am not your huckleberry.

Recently, the company sent out a mock phishing email after training us on not clicking on phishing email links to see who would click on the link anyway, which could trigger a potential takeover of hundreds of thousands of computers by cybercriminals or an evil foreign nemesis intent on world domination.

I passed the test. After getting the email and reading it, I knew there was devilishness afoot.

I immediately contacted Einstein, the IT expert who would later help me diffuse the beeping noise and/or bomb in the server room (it was the blue wire) to get his take on the situation.

It went something, though not exactly, like this:

“I got an email asking me to verify my account by clicking on a link. I don’t like it, Einstein. It just doesn’t feel right. Who knows what lies on the other side of that link, a cybercriminal, an evil foreign nemesis, or worse yet, a hired consultant who said, ‘These folks have been worked like rented mules. They are tired and bleary-eyed and susceptible to making a bad decision despite warnings to the contrary. Let’s see if we can trick them into more training.’ No way this is legit, right kid?”

Einstein quickly replied, “It is not. Did you click the link?”

“Did I click the link? What do you think this is, amateur hour? Kid, I’ve been clicking links since you were tugging on your mama’s apron strings begging to play Nintendo in the rec room with a big glass of chocolate milk. I know when to click links and when to not click links, except for that one time I accidentally ordered a bride from the Philippines. It didn’t work out, but we’re still friends and I send little Miguel a hundred dollars on his birthday.”

As I said, that’s not the exact exchange with the IT expert, but it’s close enough for column writing.

How convincing was the wording of the mock phishing email sent to test employees? It was pretty good. Had it been me, though, I would have worded it differently to try to ensnare the gullible. Something like this:

Hello dear!

I am the president of your company and former crown prince of Nigeria. Thank you for your kindest of indulgences. You may be wondering why I am contacting you through the emails of the internet. Let me assure you this is not a phishing attempt from cybercriminals or an evil foreign nemesis intent on world domination. Neither is it an attempt by a hired consultant to trick you after your extensive training about not clicking links in suspect emails. No, no, no.

I am your actual president and former crown prince of Nigeria. I have been instructed by the board of directors to forward you 9,500,000,000 US dollars in bonus pay for you to use as you see fit, such as purchasing a pontoon boat or investing in bitcoin. We believe you deserve this money, which was taken from Saddam Hussein’s secret bunker, because you have worked tirelessly to produce content while encountering many obstacles, such as job cuts and tricky emails.

Nevertheless, all you have to do to collect your bonus is click on the link below to confirm your identity. That’s all. Just move the cursor right over the link. Now, a gentle motion of the index finger is all it takes…so much money… Well, what are you waiting for? I am your president and former crown prince of Nigeria! I command you click the link! No, really, there’s no pressure.

It’s up to you. Click or not. No need to contact Einstein about this. You have the ability to make this decision on our own…There, that wasn’t so hard, was it?

Please complete additional company phishing training before July 5. We’ll get you next time, huckleberry.

Scott Hollifield is editor of The McDowell News in Marion and a humor columnist. Contact him at rhollifield@mcdowellnews.com.