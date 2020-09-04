We all can take steps to prevent suicide

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Mooresville Tribune, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

September is National Suicide Prevention Month, a time where we especially emphasize reaching out to those who may be struggling, as well as those who may have been affected by suicide. We can ALL take steps to prevent suicide, which may include learning the warning signs, knowing what to do if you are worried someone is struggling, and bringing education programs to our communities.

When someone is in acute crisis, it may be difficult for them to think clearly, and even reaching out for help can be a struggle. For this reason, we ask that you urge our elected leaders in Congress to pass the National Suicide Hotline Designation Act (H.R.4194/S.2661) to make a three-digit number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline a reality. This legislation will provide the funding and resources needed by crisis centers across the country that support those struggling with their mental health and thoughts of suicide.

In this time of uncertainty, we must all find new ways to support and connect with each other. Together, we #KeepGoing.

With HOPE,

Susan Tolle and Debbie Howell, Co-Chairs

Out of the Darkness Experience

American Foundation for Suicide Prevention — NC Chapter