Until six-foot rule is amended, and HB 37 becomes law not much will change for I-SS students

I think we can all agree that students need to return to school. After what has been an unimaginable year, it’s time to give our children the routine and normalcy that they need. In short, that return to normalcy is in the hands of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) and our North Carolina governor. House Bill 37 currently sits on Gov. Cooper’s desk.

House Bill 37 is, “A BILL TO PROVIDE ACCESS TO IN-PERSON LEARNING FOR STUDENTS IN GRADES KINDERGARTEN THROUGH TWELVE.” The bill was filed on Feb. 1, 2021 and was changed four times before being ratified and sent to the governor’s desk on Feb. 17, 2021. The governor can veto the bill, or he can simply let it sit for 10 days. If he simply lets it sit, the bill becomes law following the waiting period.

The way the bill currently stands, Iredell-Statesville Schools would continue with Plan A for students in K-5, and Plan B for students in grades 6-12. Since October of 2020, K-5 students have been back in the classroom five days a week. Simply put, I-SS students in grades K-5 have successfully returned to school for the last 5 months. Our data clearly shows that K-5 students can safely go back to school at full capacity.