Until six-foot rule is amended, and HB 37 becomes law not much will change for I-SS students

I think we can all agree that students need to return to school. After what has been an unimaginable year, it’s time to give our children the routine and normalcy that they need. In short, that return to normalcy is in the hands of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) and our North Carolina governor. House Bill 37 currently sits on Gov. Cooper’s desk.
House Bill 37 is, “A BILL TO PROVIDE ACCESS TO IN-PERSON LEARNING FOR STUDENTS IN GRADES KINDERGARTEN THROUGH TWELVE.” The bill was filed on Feb. 1, 2021 and was changed four times before being ratified and sent to the governor’s desk on Feb. 17, 2021. The governor can veto the bill, or he can simply let it sit for 10 days. If he simply lets it sit, the bill becomes law following the waiting period.
The way the bill currently stands, Iredell-Statesville Schools would continue with Plan A for students in K-5, and Plan B for students in grades 6-12. Since October of 2020, K-5 students have been back in the classroom five days a week. Simply put, I-SS students in grades K-5 have successfully returned to school for the last 5 months. Our data clearly shows that K-5 students can safely go back to school at full capacity.
Grades 6-12 would continue on Plan B, which is a hybrid schedule that allows students to return to school approximately 2 days a week. The key to getting older students back to school has everything to do with social distancing. While the social distancing rules were relaxed for elementary aged students, they still remain in effect for middle and high school students. Page six of the NCDHHS StrongSchoolsNC Toolkit simply states we must maintain 6 feet for students in grades 6-12. We cannot operate middle and high school schedules normally and comply with this guidance.
Through a partnership with the Iredell County Health Department and Iredell Health System, more than 1,200 Iredell-Statesville educators were vaccinated this week. Iredell-Statesville Schools has strict safety protocols in place for mask wearing, social distancing and handwashing. Our diligence in keeping students safe has resulted in less than 1% of students and staff contracting COVID-19 on a school campus. The percentage of school spread when compared to community spread in Iredell County has remained consistently lower over time. The fact of the matter is that we have data that indicates that school is literally the safest place for Iredell County children to be! Even with this, until the NCDHHS changes the social distancing rules, we cannot bring middle and high school students back to school full-time.
So what’s the rest of the story? Until the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services amends the six-foot rule and the HB 37 becomes law, not much will change for students in Iredell-Statesville Schools.